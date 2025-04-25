Trump claims China's Xi called him on tariffs

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has insisted Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him despite Beijing's denials of any contact between the two countries over their bitter trade dispute.

In an interview conducted on Apr 22 with TIME Magazine and published on Friday (Apr 25), the US president did not say when the call took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong told reporters on Thursday that "I would like to emphasise that there are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the US".

The world's two biggest economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 per cent on many products.