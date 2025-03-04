Trump confirms tariffs on Chinese, Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with 'no room' for delay

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Mar 3) that 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will start Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war.

Speaking to reporters in the White House's Roosevelt Room, President Trump said, “Tomorrow tariffs 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico. And that’ll start”.

Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two US neighbors to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking into the US

Trump provided a one-month delay in February as both countries promised concessions. But Trump said Monday that there was “no room left for Mexico or for Canada” to avoid the steep new tariffs.

US stock markets moved sharply lower after Trump’s comments.

Trump said he would also add on another 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, on top of the initial 10 per cent he put in place last month.