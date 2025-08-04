Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday (Aug 3) that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia in the coming week, ahead of a deadline the United States president has set for imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also said that two nuclear submarines he deployed following an online row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev were now "in the region".

Trump has not said whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. He also did not elaborate on the exact deployment locations, which are kept secret by the US military.

The nuclear sabre-rattling came against the backdrop of a deadline set by Trump at the end of this week for Russia to take steps towards ending the Ukraine war or face unspecified new sanctions.

The Republican leader said Witkoff would visit "I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met Witkoff multiple times in Moscow, before Trump's efforts to mend ties with the Kremlin came to a grinding halt.

When reporters asked what Witkoff's message would be to Moscow, and if there was anything Russia could do to avoid the sanctions, Trump replied: "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed."