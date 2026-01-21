Logo
Logo

World live

Watch live: Trump says only US can 'secure Greenland'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live World

Watch live: Trump says only US can 'secure Greenland'

The US president's policies have opened a rift between Washington and Europe. 

This video is playing in picture-in-picture

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

21 Jan 2026 09:39PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21) told global elites at Davos that only his country could "secure Greenland", doubling down on his vow to seize control of the Danish autonomous territory.

Delivering the keynote address at the World Economic Forum, he slammed NATO ally Denmark as "ungrateful" for US help with securing Greenland after World War II.

Watch it live on CNA.

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

Donald Trump Davos Greenland
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement