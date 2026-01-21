live World
Watch live: Trump says only US can 'secure Greenland'
The US president's policies have opened a rift between Washington and Europe.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21) told global elites at Davos that only his country could "secure Greenland", doubling down on his vow to seize control of the Danish autonomous territory.
Delivering the keynote address at the World Economic Forum, he slammed NATO ally Denmark as "ungrateful" for US help with securing Greenland after World War II.
