Top Democrats slam Trump for delaying export curbs on China

WASHINGTON: Top Senate Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took aim at the Trump administration on Wednesday (Nov 12) for suspending a measure that blocked thousands of Chinese companies from accessing US technology in the last round of trade talks with Beijing, calling it a "giveaway of key national security tools".

The rule, unveiled on Sep 29, sought to stop sanctioned Chinese companies from using a network of subsidiaries to obtain key American equipment they were otherwise barred from receiving.

But President Donald Trump last month agreed to delay that rule by a year as part of a deal with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in exchange for Beijing suspending for the same period its restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, key ingredients for tech that are primarily controlled by China.

In a letter dated Wednesday and first reported by Reuters, the senators, including Ron Wyden, called on Trump to reimpose the rule, arguing its delay puts "American-developed advanced computing technologies at risk of advancing China’s agenda instead of our own".

"The suspension of these controls undermines US national security and will make it far more difficult to stem the illicit diversion of American-made semiconductors and other advanced technology to Chinese state-affiliated entities," they wrote.

"We urge you to reinstate these controls and end your giveaway of key national security tools."

The White House and the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.