WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 26) demanded an immediate probe into what he alleged was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections.

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualised growth up to 4.3 per cent from the advance estimate of 3.4 per cent it announced on Oct 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the Nov 3 election.

"It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing evidence.

"Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he said.

The BEA has previously said that its estimates can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services.

Last year, Trump fired a top Labour Department official, accusing her without evidence of manipulating the figures and adding to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.