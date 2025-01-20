Trump draws thousands to Washington rally for a pre-inauguration victory lap

WASHINGTON: Thousands of Donald Trump's supporters waited for hours in the cold and rain to attend his victory rally on Sunday (Jan 19), a day before the president-elect returns to power with plans to aggressively reshape US immigration and trade policy.

The Republican, 78, placed a wreath first at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday before making his first major speech in Washington since a Jan 6, 2021, rally with his supporters that preceded the storming of the US Capitol. Trump saluted the tomb as a military bugler played "Taps."

The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" was due to start at 3pm ET (4am, Singapore time) at Capital One Arena, an indoor hockey and basketball stadium and the venue for some of Monday's inauguration festivities after forecasts of bitter cold prompted officials to cancel a planned outdoor celebration.

The line of supporters, many dressed in Trump's trademark red jackets and MAGA hats, stretched over several downtown Washington blocks. Some chanted "USA! USA!" and others spoke over megaphones while they waited to be allowed in.

Val Tordjman, 58, had traveled across the country from Denver with tickets to watch the inauguration. When he heard it was being moved indoors, he said, "I felt like crying."

Tordjman said he planned to spend the night on the street next to the arena, despite temperatures forecast to plunge to around -7 degrees Celsius. He said he had yet to see Trump in person.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

Large swaths of the city around the US Capitol and White House have been blocked off by steel fences since last week and there was a heightened police presence throughout the area.