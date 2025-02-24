Trump envoy headed to Middle East this week to discuss Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday (Feb 23) that he was headed to the Middle East this week to discuss an extension to phase one of the Israel-Hamas peace deal

"We have to get an extension of phase one, and so I'll be going into the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that," Witkoff told CNN. "And we're hopeful that we have the proper time ... to begin phase two, and finish it off and get more hostages released."

Palestinian armed group Hamas on Sunday said Israel had gravely endangered the five-week-old Gaza truce by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners under the deal because of the manner in which Israeli hostages had been freed.

The first phase of the truce ends early in March and details of a planned subsequent phase have not been agreed.