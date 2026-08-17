Trump's envoys meet mediators, Israel strikes Gaza

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the joint statement.



Netanyahu's Likud party, which has been struggling in the polls ahead of an Oct 27 national election, said in a post on X that the Arab countries want to topple Netanyahu so that his political rivals will "give them everything that they want".



Hamas on Sunday called on mediators and the Board of Peace, which was set up as part of Trump's peace plan, to compel Israel to meet its obligations of the plan's first phase, end its violations of the ceasefire agreement, and approve the roadmap for the second phase of the plan, according to a statement from the group.



An October ceasefire halted major fighting in a devastating two-year war in Gaza that was sparked by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, but it failed to end Israeli attacks entirely.



Israeli fire has killed more than 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, since October 2025. It is unclear how many of those killed were militants, as Hamas does not usually disclose information about dead fighters.



Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period, according to Israeli figures.