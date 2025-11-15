At Trump's urging, US Justice Department to probe Epstein ties with Democrats

"NOT HOW IT'S SUPPOSED TO WORK"

Legal experts say Trump's demands could undermine the criminal cases that emerge from those probes, as judges can dismiss cases found to be motivated by "vindictive prosecution" - which both Comey and James have raised, though judges have not yet ruled on their requests to dismiss the cases.

Patrick J Cotter, a former federal prosecutor, said it was "outrageously inappropriate" for Trump to order the department to investigate individual citizens, adding: "That's not how it's supposed to work."

Along with Clinton, who socialised with Epstein in the early 2000s, Trump said he had asked the Justice Department to investigate former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn founder who is also a prominent Democratic donor. All three men were mentioned in the 20,000 Epstein-related documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

"Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!" Trump wrote on social media. "They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

JPMorgan said in a statement the US bank regrets its past association with Epstein, who was a client between 1998 and 2013, and did not help him commit "heinous acts".

Clinton and Summers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hoffman could not be immediately reached for comment.

TRUMP FACES CONTINUED PRESSURE OVER EPSTEIN

Trump and Epstein were friends during the 1990s and the 2000s, but Trump says he broke off ties before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Trump has consistently denied knowing about the late financier’s abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls. Still, some of Trump's most ardent supporters have accused his administration of a cover-up. Trump, who frequently engages with reporters, has declined to take questions over the last several days as new revelations about Epstein have become public.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on legislation that would force the Justice Department to release all of the material it holds on Epstein, who was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors at the time of his suicide. The measure is expected to pass, even after House Speaker Mike Johnson repeatedly manoeuvred to try to block the vote. It would also require the Senate to pass similar legislation and Trump's approval to compel the Justice Department to act.

Just four in 10 Republicans in an October Reuters/Ipsos poll said they approved of Trump's handling of the Epstein files, well below the nine in 10 who approve of his overall performance in the White House.