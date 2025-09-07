Trump escalates crackdown threats with Chicago 'war' warning

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday (Sep 6) to unleash his newly rebranded "Department of War" on Chicago, further heightening tensions over his push to deploy troops into Democratic-led US cities.

The move seeks to replicate an operation in the US capital Washington, where Trump deployed National Guard troops and boosted numbers of federal agents, sparking a backlash and a fresh protest on Saturday that drew thousands.

"Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," Trump posted Saturday on his Truth Social account.

The Democratic governor of Illinois, where Chicago is located, voiced outrage at Trump's post.

"The president of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal," Governor JB Pritzker wrote in a post on X.

"Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator," he added.