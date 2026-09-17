Trump derides EU pitch to Canada as 'laughable', threatens more tariffs

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump has threatened to take action against the European Union if it moves forward with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to make Canada the bloc's first associate member.

"If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters en route to an ​event in North Carolina, calling the proposal "laughable".

"If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe," he added.

The European Commission said von der Leyen's proposal - which is yet to be fleshed out and will need to be approved by EU member states to go forward - was not a hostile act.

"As our President (von der Leyen) made clear yesterday, the proposed strengthening of our partnership with Canada is not against anyone else, but for our common strength," said Olof Gill, a European Commission spokesperson.

TRUMP CANNOT CHOOSE FOR EU, FRANCE SAYS

France's Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad said the United States has no power to veto the EU's geopolitical choices.

"It is not up to the United States - or anyone else - to choose the political and geopolitical direction of the Europeans," he told Public Senat TV.

Von der Leyen made the proposal on Wednesday (Sep 16) during her annual State of the Union speech, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as she sought to deepen ties among allies in what she called "an openly hostile world".

The EU faces the risk of war on its borders due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while both the bloc and Canada have grappled with trade tensions with the United States and an increasingly assertive China.