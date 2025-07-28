Trump, EU chief seek deal in transatlantic trade standoff

TURNBERRY, United Kingdom: US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen met Sunday (Jul 27) for make-or-break talks in Scotland, aimed at ending a months-long transatlantic trade standoff, as negotiations went down to the wire.

Trump again told reporters he felt the two sides had a 50-50 chance of a deal with the European Union. The bloc faces an across-the-board US levy of 30 percent unless it strikes a trade pact by Aug 1.

Washington warned Sunday there would be "no extensions" and Trump confirmed "the deals all start on August 1".

Von der Leyen's European Commission, negotiating on behalf of EU countries, is pushing hard for a deal to salvage a trading relationship worth an annual US$1.9 trillion in goods and services.

The EU chief said at the start of the talks at Trump's luxury golf resort in southwestern Turnberry that if they reached a deal "I think it would be the biggest deal each of us has ever" made.

According to an EU diplomat briefed ahead of the meeting, the contours of a deal are in place, but key issues still need settling.