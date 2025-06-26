After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with Trump?

BRUSSELS: After satisfying Donald Trump's calls for Europe to ramp up defence spending in NATO, European Union leaders were meeting in Brussels on Thursday (Jun 26) on the next big challenge ahead: how to seal a trade deal with the United States leader.

Time is running out. The EU has until Jul 9 to reach a deal or see swingeing tariffs kick in on a majority of goods, unleashing economic pain.

The European Commission, in charge of EU trade policy, has been in talks with Washington for weeks, and will update leaders on the state of play at Thursday's summit.

The leader of the bloc's biggest economy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, set the tone upon arrival.

"I support the commission in all its efforts to reach a trade agreement quickly," said Merz, signalling he wants negotiators to close a deal as soon as possible - even if it means an unbalanced outcome with the Europeans agreeing to some level of US tariffs.

The EU has put a 0 per cent tariff proposal on the table - but it is widely seen as a non-starter in talks with Washington.