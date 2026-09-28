Trump expects talks with Iran to resume in coming week

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday (Sep 27) that he expects talks with Iran to resume in the coming week, a day after rejecting a truce proposal put forward by Tehran.

"They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make," Trump told Axios. "It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago."

Iran said Friday it had submitted a proposal to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump rejected it, asserting that Iranian leaders wanted the deal because "they are losing so badly."

"They overplayed their hand," Trump said in the Axios interview published Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as Monday.

The talks would follow indirect discussions between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that were held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The fresh negotiations would be conducted through Qatari mediators, Axios added.