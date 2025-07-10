Trump eyes African mineral wealth in trade-focused summit

DRUG TRAFFICKING AND IMMIGRATION

US financial help played a crucial role in rebuilding Liberia after its civil wars, and it was still receiving an annual US$160 million -- about three percent of its GDP - as recently as last year.



"Liberia is a long-time friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America great again," President Joseph Boakai told Trump.



"And we also go a long way with you and your in your diplomacy that has to do with economic development and commercial friendship."



US arch-rival China has made substantial investments in several of the nations attending, with Gabon providing 22 per cent of the manganese it uses in batteries.



Russia has meanwhile supported the nascent Alliance of Sahel States, which shares borders with several of the countries at Wednesday's lunch.



Security is expected to loom large at the meeting, with international drug trafficking and immigration top concerns for Washington.



West Africa's Sahel countries have been dogged by attacks from terrorist groups, while a series of coups has deepened political instability.