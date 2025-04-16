Trump eyes slashing State Department by 50%

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce downplayed the reports, telling journalists "there is no final plan, final budget, final dynamic".



"That is up to the White House and the president of the United States as they continue to work on their budget plan and what they will submit to Congress," Bruce said Tuesday.



She added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had "reiterated our complete commitment to NATO, as has the president of the United States".



The American Foreign Service Association called the proposed cuts "reckless and dangerous" while former US ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul blasted a "giant gift to the Communist Party of China".



The memo says the State Department will request a US$28.4 billion budget in fiscal year 2026, beginning Oct 1 - US$26 billion less than the 2025 figure, according to The New York Times.



Although it has little to say about humanitarian aid, programs tackling tropical disease, providing vaccines to children in developing nations and promoting maternal and child health would go, the Times reported.