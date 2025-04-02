Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's second presidency was dealt a spinning blow by voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday (Apr 1) as they elected a liberal judge to the state's Supreme Court, despite his billionaire advisor Elon Musk pouring millions into the race to sway the polls.

Liberal judge Susan Crawford soundly defeated Trump-backed Brad Schimel with more than 95 per cent of the vote tallied, according to US media.

"Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price," Crawford said in her victory speech after the most expensive judicial contest in US history.

Republicans had pursued an all-out effort to flip the Wisconsin state Supreme Court - which rules on things like voting district boundaries - with Musk pouring US$25 million into the race and travelling to Wisconsin.

"The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary," Musk posted on his social media platform as results poured in.

Trump appeared to ignore the outcome on social media, highlighting a separate Wisconsin ballot initiative requiring voters to present photo identification to cast a ballot.

"Voter ID just approved in Wisconsin election ... this is a big win for Republicans, maybe the biggest win of the night," he posted on TruthSocial late Tuesday.

And he celebrated a pair of House races in Florida on the same day, where two deeply conservative districts stayed in Republican hands, even if the margins were narrower than in 2024.

"FATE OF CIVILISATION"

Musk, who has spearheaded Trump's attempts to gut much of the US government in a right-wing cost-cutting drive, had personally campaigned for Schimel.