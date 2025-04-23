Trump says won't fire Fed chief, signals China tariffs will come down

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Apr 22) he had no intention of firing the chair of the US Federal Reserve and signalled a "substantial" lowering of tariffs on China – moves that brought relief to global markets spooked by his aggressive policies.

Trump's recent outbursts against Fed chair Jerome Powell had fanned concern that he would oust him, sending jitters through markets.

The president had criticised Powell for warning that the White House's sweeping tariffs policy would likely reignite inflation.

"I have no intention of firing him," Trump said on Tuesday.

"I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates – it's a perfect time to lower interest rates.

"If he doesn't, is it the end? No."