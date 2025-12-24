Trump flew on Epstein jet eight times in 1990s, prosecutor email says

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump flew on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet eight times in the 1990s, according to an email from a New York prosecutor included in a new tranche of Epstein-related records released by the US Justice Department on Tuesday (Dec 23).

The email, dated Jan 7, 2020, said flight records showed Trump travelled on Epstein’s aircraft “many more times than previously has been reported.” At least four of those flights also included Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. There was no allegation in the email that Trump committed any crime.

In a social media post in 2024, Trump said he “was never on Epstein’s plane, or at his ‘stupid’ island.” The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the email.