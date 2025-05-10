Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of trade talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signalled on Friday (May 9) that he could lower sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports, as the rival superpowers prepare for trade talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

"80% Tariff on China seems right!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Levies on the Asian manufacturing giant are currently 145 per cent, with cumulative duties on some goods reaching a staggering 245 per cent.

In retaliation for the steep tariffs from Washington, China has slapped 125 per cent levies on US goods.

Trump added that it was "Up to Scott B." - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - who will confer with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend in Geneva to try to cool the conflict roiling international markets.