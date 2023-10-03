Trump fraud trial opens in New York, threatening business empire

NEW YORK: A combative Donald Trump lashed out at the judge and attorney general on Monday (Oct 2) on the first day of a trial for civil fraud that could see the former president barred from doing business in New York state.

The 77-year-old Trump, who is facing legal battles on several fronts, denounced the business fraud case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his bid to recapture the White House next year.

"This has to do with election interference, plain and simple," Trump said as he arrived for the opening day of what could be a three-month trial. "What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election."

New York Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is now seeking US$250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family empire.

"Justice will prevail," James told reporters. "No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."

Trump was not required to attend the opening day of the trial but chose to do so, taking a seat at the defense table flanked by his lawyers.

"It's a scam. It's a sham," he told reporters before entering the Manhattan courtroom. "My financial statements are phenomenal."