UN Security Council to vote on Trump Gaza plan on Monday

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote on Monday (Nov 17) on a resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.

Last week, the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

A draft of the resolution seen on Thursday by AFP "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace", a transitional governing body for Gaza - that Trump would theoretically chair - with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.

Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.

The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, called on Friday for the UN Security Council to quickly adopt the resolution.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption".