Trump, Germany's Merz begin talks on Ukraine and trade in cordial White House meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opened their first White House meeting on Thursday (Jun 5) with discussions on Ukraine, trade and defence spending, setting a more cordial tone than Trump’s recent Oval Office sessions with other foreign leaders.

Trump praised Merz as a "good representative of Germany" and "difficult," which he suggested was a compliment. He said US troops would remain in Germany and welcomed Berlin's increased defence spending.

Merz expressed readiness for a deeper relationship with Washington. The two conservatives appeared to get along well, trading pleasantries about accommodations and exchanging thanks during their brief press remarks.

TRADE AND TARIFFS LOOM OVER DIPLOMACY

Despite the friendly atmosphere, unresolved tensions on trade lingered. The US and European Union are negotiating a broader trade agreement crucial to Germany's export-driven economy. Trump, however, signalled flexibility on whether a deal materialises.

"We’ll end up hopefully with a trade deal. I'm okay with the tariffs or we make a deal," Trump said.

Merz, who assumed office last month, had said ahead of the meeting that he expected no major breakthroughs but intended to raise issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs and NATO coordination. Germany remains Ukraine's second-largest donor behind the US.

Trump has continued to push NATO allies to boost defence budgets. He hinted, however, that Berlin should not go overboard given its 20th-century history. Merz, for his part, supports increasing Germany’s defence outlays to 5 per cent of GDP.