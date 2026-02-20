US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping global tariffs

The Supreme Court reached its conclusion in a legal challenge by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 US states, most of them Democratic-governed, against Trump's unprecedented use of this law to unilaterally impose the import taxes.

The three dissenting justices were conservatives Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh. Joining Roberts in the majority were conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both of whom Trump appointed during his first term in office, along with the three liberal justices.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, previously had backed Trump in a series of other decisions issued on an emergency basis since he returned to the presidency in January 2025 after his policies were impeded by lower courts.

Trump's tariffs were forecast to generate over the next decade trillions of dollars in revenue for the United States, which possesses the world's largest economy.

Trump's administration has not provided tariff collection data since Dec 14.

But Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists estimated on Friday that the amount collected in Trump's tariffs, based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, stood at more than US$175 billion. That amount likely would need to be refunded with a Supreme Court ruling against the IEEPA-based tariffs.

The US Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs. But Trump instead turned to a statutory authority by invoking IEEPA to impose the tariffs on nearly every US trading partner without the approval of Congress.

Trump has imposed some additional tariffs under other laws that are not at issue in this case. Based on government data from October to mid-December, those represent about a third of the revenue from Trump-imposed tariffs.

IEEPA lets a president regulate commerce in a national emergency.

Trump became the first president to use IEEPA to impose tariffs, one of the many ways he has aggressively pushed the boundaries of executive authority since he returned to office in areas as varied as his crackdown on immigration, the firing of federal agency officials, domestic military deployments and military operations overseas.

Trump described the tariffs as vital for US economic security, predicting that the country would be defenceless and ruined without them.

Trump in November told reporters that without his tariffs, "the rest of the world would laugh at us because they've used tariffs against us for years and took advantage of us". Trump said the United States was abused by other countries including China, the second-largest economy.