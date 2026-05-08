US trade court rules against Trump's global 10% tariff

WASHINGTON: A US trade court on Thursday (May 7) dealt President Donald Trump a fresh setback, ruling against the 10 per cent global tariffs he instituted after the Supreme Court struck down many earlier duties.

The 2-1 ruling by the US Court of International Trade, for now, blocks the tariffs from being implemented against just two companies and the state of Washington - but it could open doors to further such outcomes.

The decision found that the latest duty was not justified under the 1970s law cited in its implementation.

Trump imposed the temporary 10 per cent duty in February, shortly after the Supreme Court struck down many of his global tariffs.

The new tariff was meant to deal with balance of payments deficits, citing Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

It lasts only until late July, unless extended by Congress, but the Trump administration has in the meantime, been pursuing more lasting means to rebuild his trade agenda.

To do so, US officials have opened new investigations into dozens of trading partners over forced labour and overcapacity concerns - which could lead to fresh tariffs or other action.