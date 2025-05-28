Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 27) that Canada could join his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system for free - but only if it becomes part of the United States.

Otherwise, it would cost Canada US$61 billion to be part of the system, said Trump, who has repeatedly called for the US' northern neighbor to become the 51st state.

Canada has expressed interest in joining the missile system, plans for which Trump unveiled last week to defend against a wide array of enemy weapons, but has firmly rejected any loss of sovereignty.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost US$61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

"But (it) will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!"

There was no immediate response from Canada to Trump's claims.