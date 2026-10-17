Trump says armed bystander who killed US school shooter a 'great hero'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 16) praised the armed bystander who shot dead a teenage gunman at an Oregon elementary school as a "great hero," saying the situation could have been "much worse."



The 16-year-old attacker killed three children and a teacher Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in the city of Bend. Another child and teacher were critically wounded.



"As bad as it was, we had a great hero that went in and did the business," Trump told journalists, adding: "It's a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it."



Police said the bystander pursued the gunman into the school and shot the assailant dead before officers arrived.



Trump's comments echoed an earlier statement from the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful lobbying group.



"Yesterday's terrible act of violence in Oregon serves as another reminder of the importance of a law-abiding armed citizenry," the NRA said in a post on X.



The bystander's actions "exemplify the heroism of everyday citizens who are prepared and ready to respond when innocent lives are on the line," it added.