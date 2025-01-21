Trump’s inauguration pledge to expand US territory: What’s at stake as he eyes Greenland, Panama Canal?

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump’s pledge in his inauguration speech on Monday (Jan 20) to enlarge American territory, specifically on retaking the Panama Canal, has deepened concerns that he stirred up only recently over his expansionist agenda.

“The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons,” Trump said in the US Capitol in Washington DC.

While Trump did not reiterate his intent to grab Greenland, observers believe such a move remains possible and could spur increased rivalry with China and Russia in the “sad” Arctic by turning the region from an arena of climate change to a zone of militarisation and possible confrontation.

They add that the renewed rhetoric by the newly minted US president could push China closer to Russia in the Arctic as Beijing works to overcome limited access in the region and keep its strategic interests afloat.

“(China and Russia) will become even more tied, to kind of unite together to compete or fight back against Trump’s US in the Arctic,” cautioned Liu Nengye, an associate professor of law at Singapore Management University (SMU) specialising in polar law.

With China under no illusions about the deep freeze in Sino-West polar cooperation, analysts anticipate security to take pride of place in Beijing’s evolving Arctic strategy.

“I think China’s language is going to be considerably more blunt … there is going to be a much greater focus on security, as well as the need for the rights of non-Arctic states to be observed,” Marc Lanteigne, a professor of political science at the University of Tromsø (UiT): The Arctic University of Norway, told CNA.

All these will only serve to further divide the Arctic, making it more challenging for other polar players to operate there, warn observers, adding that tensions will also spill over into the wider world as countries come under increasing heat to take sides.

GUNNING FOR GREENLAND

Greenland, an autonomous territory in North America administered by Denmark, was previously courted by Trump during his first presidential term from 2017 to 2021. Despite being roundly rebuffed, Trump’s desire to acquire the world’s largest island has endured as he embarks on a second stint in the White House.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” then-President-elect Trump posted on Dec 22 last year on his Truth Social platform.

Trump doubled down in a press conference two weeks later, telling reporters he would not rule out using military force or economic coercion to take control of Greenland. While that was happening, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr was visiting the territory on a self-proclaimed private day trip.