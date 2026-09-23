Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed an agreement on Tuesday (Sep 22) that permits a larger US military presence on Greenland and may resolve a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

The agreement, signed during Trump's visit to the UN General Assembly in New York, stops short of Trump's demand that the US annex Greenland as a US territory to head off the growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

But the deal does codify a greater US military presence on the icy territory, an option that emerged as Greenland leaders argued against a complete US takeover.

A text of the deal released after the event said the US can establish a "Golden Dome" defence system in Greenland as a shield against ballistic missile threats.

The shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the Arctic island, which is the location of the northernmost US military base.

In his speech to the assembled world leaders at the UN before the signing ceremony, Trump said the agreement gives the US "permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory".

"No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland any more, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval," Trump said.

Trump signed the agreement along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in a trilateral ceremony after Trump gave his UN speech.

Frederiksen described the agreement as a deal that can "last forever" and said it underlines the importance of the NATO alliance and respects Greenland's right to self-determination.