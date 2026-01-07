Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, US military always an option: White House

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday (Jan 6) that President Donald Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the US military, in a revival of his ambition to control the strategic island despite European objections.

Trump sees acquiring Greenland as a US national security priority necessary to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region", the White House said in a statement.

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," the White House said.

Greenland has repeatedly said it does not want to be part of the US. Leaders from major European powers and Canada rallied behind the Arctic territory ⁠on Tuesday, saying it belongs to its people.

A US military seizure of Greenland from a longtime ally, Denmark, would send shock waves through the NATO alliance and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.