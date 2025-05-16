Trump caps Gulf tour in Abu Dhabi with dizzying investment pledges

ABU DHABI: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (May 16) capped his Gulf tour in Abu Dhabi after signing another raft of multi-billion-dollar deals, while also securing a US$1.4 trillion investment pledge from the United Arab Emirates.

The eye-watering amounts of money in investments were accompanied also by the lifting of decades-long sanctions on Syria and renewed optimism over an Iran nuclear deal during the multi-day trip across the Gulf.

On his first foreign tour of his second term, Trump oversaw a US$200 billion order from Qatar Airways for Boeing jets and a US$600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia - including nearly US$142 billion in weapons, which the White House described as the largest-ever arms deal.

"I'm just thinking we have a president of the United States doing the selling," Trump quipped, during a business roundtable alongside Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed.

"I think I have to be a cheerleader for our country," he added.

On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded the strong partnership between the two countries that grew under Trump's leadership and vowed to invest US$1.4 trillion in the US economy over 10 years.

The White House said the two countries had also signed business deals worth more than US$200 billion, including a US$60 billion partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and a US$14.5 billion Etihad Airways order of Boeing planes.

"You're an amazing country. You're a rich country. You can have your choice, but I know you'll never leave my side," Trump said after the US$1.4 trillion announcement on Thursday, addressing the UAE president.

"That's your biggest investment that you've ever made, and we really appreciate it," he added saying he will treat the UAE "magnificently" and that Sheikh Mohamed was "a magnificent man, and it's an honour to be with you".