Trump, Harris battle for Wisconsin amid blowback on violent rhetoric

Trump was holding a rally in the same venue where he celebrated the Republican Party nomination over the summer, delivering a triumphant acceptance speech just days after the 78-year-old had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

He was also due to meet with Arab-Americans in Dearborn, Michigan, hoping to exploit anger in the community over US support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Harris - who only entered the race in July after President Joe Biden dropped out amid fears over his health - was to be joined by star rapper Cardi B in the latest of a series of high-energy rallies.

Wisconsin is part of the Democrats' "blue wall" fortress in the Midwest, but the region could go either way - and with it the presidency.

The other path to victory could lie through winning swing states in the US West, where Trump and Harris both campaigned on Thursday.