Harris mocks Trump after rally turns into bizarre dance-a-thon

TRUMP OLDEST NOMINEE EVER

Harris and Trump are locked in a dead heat, according to polls, and the election is set to be decided by seven swing states where the margins could come down to barely 10,000 votes each.



On Tuesday, Trump was set to discuss the economy in Chicago and hold a rally in Georgia, a swing state. Harris was giving an interview to popular radio host Charlamagne tha God in an effort to boost her messaging to Black male voters - a part of the electorate where Trump has made gains.



With only three weeks to go, Harris has begun to home in on Trump's health and age.



She turns 60 this Sunday and last weekend released a medical report in which the White House doctor declared her "in excellent health," with the "physical and mental resiliency" to serve as president.



Trump is now the oldest person ever to be nominated for a presidential bid, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a disastrous debate that sparked fears about his own age.



Trump, who has been the target of two assassination attempts during the campaign, has not released a recent comprehensive report on his state of health, prompting fierce criticism from Harris.