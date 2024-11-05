Harris, Trump fight through final campaign hours

PITTSBURGH: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battled on Monday (Nov 4) through the final hours before Election Day when Americans will either choose the first woman president in US history or deliver the Republican an unprecedented comeback likely to rattle the world.

With polls showing an even match, the rivals spent their last day of campaigning in the too-close-to-call swing states set to tip the balance after polls close Tuesday.

Trump held rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania ahead of a grand finale in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Harris went all-in on Pennsylvania, starting in hard-scrabble Scranton and building up to a rally on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps made famous in the Rocky movie, where she will be joined by celebrities including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Oprah Winfrey.