Harris and Trump make a furious final push before Election Day

"It's ours to lose," he said.

Trump spoke on his tough immigration policies and ticked through some of his complaints about his Democratic opponents. He also seemed to reference the video that nearly sank his 2016 campaign as he expressed amazement at two giant mechanical arms that caught Elon Musk's reusable rocket - "like you grab your beautiful baby."

"See, I've gotten much better. Years ago, I would have said something else. But I've learned," Trump said, prompting laughs from the crowd. "I would have been a little bit more risqué."

The late stages of the 2016 campaign saw the surfacing of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by their genitals.