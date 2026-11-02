Trump heads to Iowa, Kansas with Senate control in balance

WASHINGTON/ANCHORAGE: President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail on Sunday (Nov 1) with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, Republican-leaning Farm Belt states where his party is fighting to hold US Senate seats, two days before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

Trump, who spent Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after weeks of campaigning across multiple states, won Iowa by double digits in 2024. But polls show Democrats tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state's races. And Trump's approval among rural Americans fell to a new low of 45 percent in October, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Kansas, which last elected a Democratic senator in 1932, is also facing an unexpectedly close race.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers.

Democrats and many Republicans have framed the election as a referendum on Trump's policies.

"His agenda, without any question, is on the ballot," Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Scott, the head of the Republican Senate campaign committee, predicted his party would keep its majority in the chamber.

If Democrats take control of the House or Senate, they could block Trump's legislative agenda for his final two years in office and launch investigations of an administration that has so far faced largely compliant Republican majorities. The White House has been preparing to implement portions of Trump's agenda without the aid of Congress.