Trump hikes US global tariff rate to 15%

The new duty by law is only temporary - allowable for 150 days. According to a White House fact sheet, exemptions remain for sectors that are under separate probes, including pharma, and goods entering the US under the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.



Trump spent much of the past year imposing various rates to cajole and punish countries, both friend and foe.



On Friday, the White House said US trading partners that reached separate tariff deals with Trump's administration would also face the new global tariff.



The conservative-majority high court ruled six to three on Friday that a 1977 law Trump has relied on to slap sudden rates on individual countries, upending global trade, "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."



Trump, who had nominated two of the justices who repudiated him, responded furiously, alleging without evidence that the court was influenced by foreign interests.



"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump told reporters.