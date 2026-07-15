Trump steps back from proposal for Hormuz fees in favour of Gulf investment deals

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stepped back from a proposal to charge a 20 per cent fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz as part of the conflict with Iran, saying on Tuesday (Jul 14) he would instead seek investment deals with Gulf states.

US forces had carried out waves of attacks for the third night in a row after Tehran said it had closed the strait, prompting Trump on Monday to reinstate a blockade of Iranian shipping and propose the fee.

But just a little under five hours before the fee had been due to come into effect at 8pm GMT (Wednesday, 4am, Singapore time), Trump said the strait was open to all shipping traffic except that of Iran.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Oil futures prices pared their gains after the post after rising earlier on Tuesday.

The worsening attacks had increased doubts that a memorandum of understanding signed last month would lead to a permanent halt in the war, which has disrupted global energy supplies and raised fears of a rise in inflation globally.