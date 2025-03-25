Trump to impose sharp tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (Mar 24) steep tariffs on imports from countries buying Venezuelan oil and gas, a punitive measure that could hit China and India, among others, and sow fresh global trade uncertainty.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed tariffs on US allies and foes alike, attempting to strong-arm both economic and diplomatic policy.

The latest across-the-board 25 per cent levies targeting direct and indirect buyers of Venezuelan oil can take effect as soon as Apr 2, according to an order signed on Monday by Trump.

The US secretary of state, in consultation with other government agencies, is authorised to determine if the new levy will be imposed.

These could hit China and India, with experts noting that Venezuela exports oil to both those countries, and to the United States and Spain.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the 25 per cent tariff would be on top of existing rates.

Caracas called the measure a "new aggression" by Washington.

"They can sanction and impose tariffs on whatever they want, what they cannot sanction is the love and patriotism of the Venezuelan people," President Nicolas Maduro said during an event broadcast on radio and television.

China, the largest importer of Venezuelan oil, accused the United States of interference and called on Washington to do more to help "the peace, stability and development" of Venezuela.

"We call on the US to stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs (and) abolish the illegal unilateral sanctions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

In February, Venezuela exported about 500,000 barrels of oil per day to China and 240,000 barrels to the United States, experts told AFP.

"LIBERATION DAY"

Trump has dubbed Apr 2 "Liberation Day" for the world's biggest economy, already promising reciprocal tariffs tailored to each trading partner in an effort to remedy practices that Washington deems unfair.

He earlier signaled sector-specific duties coming around the same day - but the White House said on Monday it might take a narrower approach.