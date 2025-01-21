Takeaways from US president Donald Trump's inauguration

BYE BYE BIBLE

Trump didn't place his hand on a bible or the US Constitution as he took the presidential oath - either because he had decided to break with protocol or perhaps because he just forgot.



The incoming first lady, Melania Trump, was standing beside him holding a Trump family bible and the so-called Lincoln Bible, which was used by the 16th president in 1861 and by Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.



But Trump stood with his left arm planted by his side as he raised his right hand for the oath of office.



Touching sacred texts isn't a legal requirement - the Constitution merely demands that presidents declare fealty to it "by oath or affirmation". It does not specify what they should be doing with their hands.



"But no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States," the charter document states.