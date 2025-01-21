Tech billionaires take centre stage at Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON: Tech billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were given prime positions at Donald Trump's inauguration Monday (Jan 20), in an unprecedented demonstration of their power and influence on US politics.

Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg are the world's three richest people, according to Forbes. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also attended, ranks seventh.

US tech tycoons have spent the weeks since the election courting favour with Trump, marking a dramatic shift from Silicon Valley's more hostile response to his first term as president four years ago.

Attendees also included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi sat in the back row of the stage, even as his platform's future remains uncertain. Trump later in the day ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States.