'I love the inflation': Trump comment on latest price jump sparks backlash

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 10) brushed off concerns about consumer inflation surging to a fresh three-year high in May, on the back of soaring energy prices caused by his war in Iran.

"The numbers were great ... I love the inflation," Trump told reporters, a comment pounced on by Democrats who have made rising prices a cornerstone of their campaign to take control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year, up from the previous month's 3.8 per cent figure and the highest reading since April 2023.

Trump's comment came before the latest round of US strikes on Iran.