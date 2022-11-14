Trump-inspired bids to take over elections in key US states fall flat

RENO, Nevada: A slate of conspiracy theorists seeking to take over key US election posts lost races in battleground states, after months of warnings from election experts and Democrats that their ascension could threaten American democracy itself.

The final nail in the coffin arrived on Saturday in Nevada, where Republican Jim Marchant, who helped organise candidates under the "America First" banner, lost his bid to become the state's top election official to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, Edison Research projected.

Marchant and like-minded candidates echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and promised to overhaul the voting apparatus in pivotal states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona with an eye toward 2024, when Trump is expected to seek the White House once again.

Their defeats were a sign of voters rejecting anti-democratic tendencies in tight midterm elections. President Joe Biden's Democrats also held their majority in the Senate, Edison Research projected on Saturday, while officials continue to count ballots in 20 races that will determine control of the House of Representatives.

But the "red wave" that Republicans had expected to give them wide congressional majorities and position them to sway the outcome of the 2024 White House race, did not materialise.

In an interview, Aguilar said his victory proved Americans were fed up with election denialism, two years after Trump's defeat.

"I think it also showed that voters are tired of chaos, and chaos doesn't work," Aguilar said. Marchant did not respond to requests for comment.

In swing states Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, "America First" candidates were nominated for secretary of state, the position that oversees elections. Their rise drew an unusual level of attention and spending to the races, which have historically been political afterthoughts compared with the pitched battles for Congress and governorships.

All of those candidates lost. None have publicly conceded defeat.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his party won because voters were alarmed by the election denial and violent political rhetoric of some Republicans. "We were on the edge of autocracy and thank God the American people pulled us back," Schumer said at a press conference on Sunday.