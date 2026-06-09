Trump says in 'final throes' of reaching Middle East peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jun 9) that negotiators were in the "final throes" of talks for a peace deal in the Middle East, after Iran and Israel halted fresh hostilities that threatened to reignite the months-long war.

Trump has repeatedly said that a peace agreement with Tehran is imminent, but diplomacy has stalled and the two sides have traded fire despite a ceasefire in place since Apr 8.

Iran and Israel "were going back and forth and now they both agreed through me to stop and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal", the US leader told reporters on his return from an NBA Finals game.

Asked whether it would be a matter of days or weeks, he said it would take "two or three days".

Tehran has repeatedly stated any deal should include Lebanon - where Israel has been pressing its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah - and fired missiles at Israel on Sunday.

That prompted Israeli retaliation, despite US pressure for restraint.

Iran fired another salvo before announcing it was ceasing military action, and hours later Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the "fire on that front is contained".

Tehran said on Monday it would attack again if Israel persisted with its strikes in Lebanon, while Netanyahu warned in turn that should Iran "make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force".

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz insisted that the campaign in Lebanon would carry on regardless and said Israel would strike the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for each attack on northern Israel by the militant group.

Trump, who has reportedly grown increasingly exasperated with Netanyahu, had earlier urged both sides to stop "shooting" and said that "final negotiations" towards peace would proceed "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way".

The Israeli premier, though, said in a televised statement he had told Trump that "Israel has a full right to self-defence, and we are exercising it as required".

According to Axios, Israel was preparing for a major wave of strikes on Iran before Trump personally called Netanyahu and urged him to stop.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump told Axios.

US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that while the United States and Israel shared interests, their positions did not always align.

"The Israelis and the United States, we have a lot of shared interests," Vance said. "But we also have some situations where our interests diverge."