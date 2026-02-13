Trump warns Iran of 'very traumatic' outcome if no nuclear deal

Despite their differences on Iran, Trump signalled his strong personal support for Netanyahu as he criticised Israeli President Isaac Herzog for rejecting his request to pardon the prime minister on corruption charges.



"You have a president that refuses to give him a pardon. I think that man should be ashamed of himself," Trump said on Thursday.



Trump has repeatedly hinted at potential US military action against Iran following its deadly crackdown on protests last month, even as Washington and Tehran restarted talks last week with a meeting in Oman.



The last round of talks between the two foes was cut short by Israel's war with Iran and the US strikes.



So far, Iran has rejected expanding the new talks beyond the issue of its nuclear programme. Tehran denies seeking a nuclear weapon, and has said it will not give in to "excessive demands" on the subject.