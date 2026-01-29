Trump warns Iran to make nuclear deal or next attack will be 'far worse'

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday (Jan 28) to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next US attack would be far worse. Tehran responded with a threat to strike back against the US, Israel and those who support them.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump wrote on social media.

Amid a buildup of US forces in the Middle East, the Republican president, who pulled out of world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike in June.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again," Trump wrote. He repeated that a US "armada" was heading toward the Islamic Republic.

IRAN'S ARMED FORCES READY TO RESPOND: MINISTER

Any military action from the United States will result in Iran targeting the US, Israel and those who support it, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned on X that Iran's armed forces "are prepared - with their fingers on the trigger - to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression".

"At the same time," Araqchi added, "Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL - on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation - which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS."

Araqchi said earlier he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requested negotiations, state media reported on Wednesday.