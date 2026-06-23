Trump says Iran agreed to nuclear inspections into 'infinity', Tehran denies US claims

ROADMAP FOR TALKS

The conflicting statements highlighted the uncertainty facing negotiations to halt a war that has upended the Middle East.

On Monday, the sides agreed on a mechanism to end fighting between US ally Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supplies blockaded by Iran during the war.

In the first of several steps to provide economic relief to Iran, the US Treasury announced a waiver until Aug 21 on sanctions, allowing Tehran to sell oil and related products and receive payment for them.

Bahreini said "good progress" had been made in the talks and that two working groups would be established in the coming days to focus on the removal of sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities.

He told reporters that five parts of the initial deal need to be fully implemented before negotiations begin on the nuclear dossier and any role for the IAEA.

CONFLICT IN LEBANON

The ambassador said Lebanon was an "unquestionable" part of the interim accord between the US and Iran, and that it included the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon.

A ceasefire has largely held in southern Lebanon since Sunday, but Lebanon's Civil Defence and state media said Israeli gunfire had killed two people there on Tuesday. Hezbollah said the incident violated the ceasefire.

Israel has said it will maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon and continue to act to "neutralise" threats against Israeli soldiers and citizens.

Israel and Lebanon were due to start a new round of talks in Washington on Tuesday. Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon have killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

Tanker traffic through Hormuz started to pick up on Monday, although Iran and Oman suggested in a joint statement that there may be costs involved in using the strait, whose closure pushed up oil prices and global inflation.

Oman and Iran said a joint working group would seek agreement on administering navigation in the strait, the services provided and associated costs. Any arrangement, they said, must respect their "sovereignty and sovereign rights".