Trump accuses Iran of 'total violation' of ceasefire, says US going to Pakistan to resume negotiations

US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday (Apr 19) that Iran has committed a "total violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

He said Iran "fired bullets" in the Strait of Hormuz, many of which "were aimed at a French ship, and a freighter from the United Kingdom".

Trump also said in his post that representatives will be in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday night to resume negotiations with Iran, as he again threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran," he said in his post.

"NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!"

According to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl in a post on X, however, Trump still thinks he can reach a peace deal.

Trump was quoted as saying: "It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me."

Iran's top negotiator had said recent talks with the US had made progress, while Trump cited "very good conversations" with Tehran.

But neither side offered any specifics, and Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said the two sides remained far apart on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, the two main sticking points.

On Saturday, Iran, which had earlier announced it would allow shipping to pass through Hormuz, reversed course, accusing Washington of violating a ceasefire agreement by maintaining its own blockade of Iranian ports.