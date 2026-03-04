Trump says 'everything's been knocked out' in Iran

Germany's Merz Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced support Tuesday for the US-Israeli war on Iran but said he hoped it would end soon, saying it was hurting the global economy.



"This is, of course, damaging our economies. This is true for the oil prices, and this is true for the gas prices as well. So that's the reason why we all hope that this war will come to an end as soon as possible," he said.

Trump insisted soaring oil prices would drop "lower than even before" after the war ends.



While praising Merz, Trump had harsh words for European allies Britain and Spain.



"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump said of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who initially refused to let US forces use UK bases, before relenting.



Trump also threatened to cut off trade with Spain, whose left-wing government refused to let US planes use its bases to attack Iran and objected to raising defense funding as part of NATO.



"Spain has been terrible," Trump said, adding: "We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it."